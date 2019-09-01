More music variety global’s Make some Noise
4th – 11th October for Heart’s charity
Global’s Make Some Noise
Jamie Theakston is cycling an epic 650 miles across the UK!
He’ll get on his bike on Friday 4th of October in Edinburgh… then cycle to Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham, Bristol and Cardiff… before (hopefully) arriving in London’s Leicester Square on Global’s Make Some Noise Day, Friday 11th of October.
Click below for a day-to-day breakdown of the pain he’s let himself in for!
YOU can support Jamie by texting JAMIE10 to 70766 to donate £10
You can also donate £20 or £30 by texting JAMIE20 or JAMIE30
100% of your donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. If you’re under 16 please ask the bill payer’s permission first. Standard network charges may apply
Or you can donate online:
Every year, I have the privilege of meeting truly incredible people who do truly life-changing work. They work tirelessly for small charities all over the country that most of the time, struggle to be heard. Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise gives them a voice and raises money to enable them to continue their vital work.
I’ve seen first-hand the real difference your money makes to the thousands of children and young people in the UK, living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. I’ve been to projects that wouldn’t exist without the funds you help to raise, and I’ve met amazing young people whose lives would be dramatically different was it not for the invaluable support these small projects give them.
That is what’s inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life! I’m going to cycle 650 miles, between 8 cities in 8 days, from Edinburgh to London. If I’m honest, it’s absolutely terrifying. I don’t even like cycling – and now I face over 12 hours a day in the saddle, up steep hills, along windy roads, in all weathers. Some days I’ll be cycling well over 100 miles! This will push me physically and mentally to my absolute limit.
From the bottom of my heart I’d be grateful for any donation you can give towards my fundraising target. Your support will provide me with valuable motivation when I’m struggling with the aches, pains and exhaustion that will undoubtedly come my way. Thank you, JT x
Global’s Make Some Noise is Heart’s charity that funds and empowers projects across the UK, helping disadvantaged children, young people and their families.
Life is tough for a child or young person living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. It can be very isolating for them and their family. Make Some Noise funds vital equipment and life-changing services to help children and young people through challenging times, including therapy, counselling, nursing and support groups.
By supporting Jamie on his Bike Britain Challenge, you can help to change young lives.
Jamie’s Bike Britain Challenge is…
650 miles of cycling
Over 80 hours in the saddle
More than 24 marathons (in 8 days!)
Like cycling more than 6 stages of the Tour de France!
4184 times around a velodrome track
36 hill climbs
A total elevation of 31,127ft!
That’s like cycling higher than Everest!
Or up Ben Nevis 7 times!
Burning more than 30,000 calories!