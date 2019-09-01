Jamie’s Motivation

Every year, I have the privilege of meeting truly incredible people who do truly life-changing work. They work tirelessly for small charities all over the country that most of the time, struggle to be heard. Heart’s charity, Global’s Make Some Noise gives them a voice and raises money to enable them to continue their vital work.

I’ve seen first-hand the real difference your money makes to the thousands of children and young people in the UK, living with illness, disability or lack of opportunity. I’ve been to projects that wouldn’t exist without the funds you help to raise, and I’ve met amazing young people whose lives would be dramatically different was it not for the invaluable support these small projects give them.

That is what’s inspired me to take on the toughest challenge of my life! I’m going to cycle 650 miles, between 8 cities in 8 days, from Edinburgh to London. If I’m honest, it’s absolutely terrifying. I don’t even like cycling – and now I face over 12 hours a day in the saddle, up steep hills, along windy roads, in all weathers. Some days I’ll be cycling well over 100 miles! This will push me physically and mentally to my absolute limit.

From the bottom of my heart I’d be grateful for any donation you can give towards my fundraising target. Your support will provide me with valuable motivation when I’m struggling with the aches, pains and exhaustion that will undoubtedly come my way. Thank you, JT x

